The Indian team management has decided to allow the public to watch their centre-wicket training sessions from Friday to Sunday when they would do match simulation and play a warm-up game against India A at the WACA ground. This is in contrary to an Australian media report claiming that the visiting team's practice sessions are closed to the public. On Wednesday, 'The Australian' claimed in a report that a team of construction workers, which is currently refurbishing the WACA, has been mailed by its company CEO to not watch, click pictures, or fly drones during the India net sessions.

"The extent to which India is keeping their practice guarded is laid bare in a leaked email issued to workers involved in the WACA refurbishment, due to be completed next year," the newspaper reported.

"Not only has the public been barred from watching India train, even those working in the precinct are under strict instructions not to take a peek, according to an email sent by Adam Sauzier of ADCO Constructions, who is building the new facility."

Quoting the e-mail, the newspaper wrote: "This week India and India A are training at the WACA Ground from Tuesday 12 November until Sunday 17 November, as part of India's preparation for the Test Match at Perth Stadium the following week.

"During all training sessions, please do not take any photos or videos or fly any drones, of the training sessions and please do not sit and watch the sessions."

The leading daily further said, "The memo also makes reference to an India v India A match that had been scheduled from Friday to Sunday but has since been scrapped with the tourists instead preferring to have centre wicket practice."

However, when people in the BCCI were asked they categorically denied having sent such official communication.

Advertisement

"Neither from India or from India A such a request, at least on official capacity, has gone demanding closed-door net sessions. The practice session is open to all. The Indian and Australian media can watch and cover for as long as they want. There is no such restrictions till now," a source in the know of things told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

It was also learnt that India A players have reported in Perth and will be part of the intra-squad match.

"Obviously it won't be a three-day official first-class match where if a batter gets out in first over, he won't have access to centre wicket. It will be match simulation where any number of batters can bat," the source added.

It is understood that the management wants a Mohammed Siraj or an Akash Deep to bowl at Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant. One team would be loaded with batters and another with bowlers for quality centre-wicket training.

Advertisement

"This was the same practice during COVID times when India travelled to England with around 23-24 players," he said.

India have first official session, Kohli joins nets

The entire Indian contingent on Wednesday came for an afternoon net session at the WACA and were also joined by some India A team members.

Virat Kohli batted for a considerable period of time at the nets along with other main batters. Skipper Rohit Sharma, waiting for the birth of his second child, has not joined the squad yet, although coach Gautam Gambhir remained hopeful that he could link up with the team before the first Test. A confirmation is awaited, though.