India pacer Jasprit Bumrah had an intriguing exchange with Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne on Day 1 of the pink-ball Test in Adelaide on Friday. The incident happened after the third ball of 13th over of Australia's innings when Labuschagne defended a good length ball from Bumrah. The Indian cricket team vice-captain picked up the ball and pretended to throw it towards the stumps as Labushcagne had come out of his crease to defend it. The batter then dared Bumrah to throw the ball, to which the Indian pacer smiled and turned back.

A few balls later, Bumrah came close to dismissing Labuschagne, with the ball just passing close to the stumps. He made a hilarious gesture mocking Labuschagne, who responded by saying: "Good ball".

After bowling India out for 180, Australia lost opener Usman Khawaja but took first day honours in the pink-ball Test.

At the close, the hosts were 86-1 with Nathan McSweeney not out 38 from 97 balls and Marnus Labuschagne on 20 after the visitors were dismissed on the cusp of tea after winning the toss and opting to bat.

A menacing Starc was India's chief destroyer.

He gave the hosts a dream start in removing Yashasvi Jaiswal with the first ball of the match and ended with 6-48 -- his best Test figures.

In reply, Australia weathered 10 overs of the pink ball at dusk before Jasprit Bumrah's persistence paid off, finding extra movement and with it a thick edge from Khawaja (13) that carried to Rohit Sharma at slip.

Fellow opener McSweeney took 17 balls to get off the mark and had a life on three when dropped by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

But he made the most of his fortune, showing maturity in his second Test, while Labuschagne survived a nervy start as he targets a big score after a lean spell.

