Stand-in India captain Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan shared a hilarious post on her Instagram story, praising her husbang following his sensation spell against Australia on Day 1 of the 1st Test in Perth. Bumrah, who is leading the team in the absence of Rohit, brought India back into the contest after the hosts were bowled out for a meagre total of 150, after the pacer opted to bat first. Bumrah was the star of the day with exceptional figures of 4/17, which left Australia reeling at 67/7, still trailing India by 83 runs.

As the cricket fraternity hailed Bumrah for his inspiring spell with the ball, the pacer's wife Sanjana took the cake with her sensational Instagram story.

"Great bowler, even greater booty," Sanjana captioned a picture of Bumrah.

Recalling the day's play, India had no response to the hosts' lethal pace attack with Josh Hazlewood taking 4-29. However, Australia fared no better in reply.

Bumrah removed rookie opener Nathan McSweeney lbw for 10, another headache for a team struggling to find a decent replacement for the retired David Warner.

Marnus Labuschagne had a massive letoff two balls later, with Kohli putting down a sitter in the slips, leaving Bumrah with his head in his hands.

But India quickly snared another breakthrough with Kohli this time holding the catch off Bumrah to remove Usman Khawaja (8), and when Steve Smith was trapped lbw next ball, it was game on.

Harshit Rana clean-bowled Travis Head (11) for a maiden Test wicket before Mitchell Marsh departed for five, caught low in the slips by KL Rahul off Mohammed Siraj.

Advertisement

Labuschagne rode his luck for 52 balls to eke out two runs before he too was on his way, lbw to Siraj, then Bumrah returned to dismiss skipper Pat Cummins (3).

At stumps, Alex Carey was unbeaten on 19 and Mitchell Starc not-out six.

(With AFP Inputs)