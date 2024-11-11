Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Live Streaming: Before leaving for Australia for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, India head coach Gautam Gambhir will be addressing the media and answering their queries. This is going to be an interesting interaction as the media will be having a lot of questions about the team, especially after the historic 0-3 clean sweep against New Zealand in the recently-concluded Test series. Rohit Sharma and co will be playing a five-match series against Australia. Many reports have suggested that Rohit is likely to miss the first Test in Perth due to personal reasons, However, this question is expected to be asked at the press conference.

The side must be eager to put a better show Down Under and keep its slim World Test Championship final hopes alive.

When will Gautam Gambhir's Press Conference for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy take place?

Gautam Gambhir's Press Conference for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will take place on Monday, November 11 (IST).

Where will Gautam Gambhir's Press Conference for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy be held?

Gautam Gambhir's Press Conference for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be held at ITC Maratha, Mumbai.

What time will Gautam Gambhir's Press Conference for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy start?

Gautam Gambhir's Press Conference for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will start at 9:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of Gautam Gambhir's Press Conference for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy?

Gautam Gambhir's Press Conference for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will not be telecasted on television.

Where to follow the live streaming of Gautam Gambhir's Press Conference for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy?

Gautam Gambhir's Press Conference for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be live streamed on the YouTube channel of Star Sports.

