India head coach Gautam Gambhir is off to a torrid start in the new role. Brough to the Indian team after his successful sting with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League, Gambhir is staring at some morale-shattering results on the international circuit. First, the ODI series loss to Sri Lanka, followed by a home sweep against New Zealand in Tests, and now a 1-3 series loss to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Under Gambhir, some of the finest players in the Indian team, including veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, have failed to produce their best cricket. Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh wonders what happened after Rahul Dravid's tenure came to an end.

"Everything was fine till Rahul Dravid was there. India won the World Cup, and everything was fine. But what happened suddenly?" Harbhajan questioned in a video on his YouTube channel.

"In the past six months, we lost to Sri Lanka, a series whitewash against New Zealand, and now a 3-1 defeat in Australia. Everything seems to have fallen apart," Harbhajan pointed out.

The biggest negative for India from the Australia tour was the performances of senior batters Kohli and Rohit. As calls for their exit from the team intensify, Harbhajan feels India does need to put an end to the 'superstar' culture.

"Every player has a reputation. If this is the thing, then add Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble, or those who have been India's biggest match-winners. BCCI and selectors should take hold. India should leave behind the superstar attitude," he said.

The former India spinner was also disappointed to see consistent Ranji Trophy performers like Abhimanyu Easwaran and Sarfaraz Khan being denied the opportunity to test themselves in Australia. Neither of them played a single game on the tour.

"Abhimanyu Easwaran was taken on tour, but he didn't play. He can become a player for India if he is given the opportunity. Sarfaraz is the same case. The player who performs should go [to England]. You should not pick players on reputation," Harbhajan added.

While neither Rohit nor Kohli is willing to step away from Test cricket, Harbhajan feels the decision is eventually for selectors to make.

"The ball is in the selectors' court now. They have to decide," he concluded.