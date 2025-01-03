Is Rohit Sharma's journey as an Indian cricket team Test star over? After he 'opted to rest' (in stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah's words) from the India vs Australia 5th Test in Sydney, all indications point towards one direction: We may have seen the last of Rohit Sharma in India Test whites. From the time India coach Gautam Gambhir remained non-committal about the place of Rohit Sharma in India playing XI in the pre-match press conference on Thursday morning, the rumours had started gathering pace. By evening, sources told NDTV that Rohit Sharma would be rested and Jasprit Bumrah would be the captain. On Friday morning, all rumours were officially confirmed.

Rohit Sharma is one of the first sitting India captains to be dropped on account of poor form. His abysmal return of 31 runs from five innings in Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy ultimately became his undoing.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Anil Kumble walked into Test retirements mid-series as their bodies could no longer take the rigours of the longest format. However, in Rohit's case, he has been practically dropped on the basis of form after Gambhir made it clear that performance is the only thing that would keep a player in the dressing room helmed by him.

Rohit's recent form was not awe-inspiring. He is just over three months shy of celebrating his 38th birthday, and getting another extended run looks bleak. Rohit's last triple figures in Tests came against England in Dharamsala in March, 2024. After that, Rohit slammed only one half-century and 10 single-digit scores in 15 innings.

From 2013 till the 4th Test in Melbourne, Rohit played 67 Tests, scoring 4301 at an average of 40.57. He scored 12 tons. The recent drop in form is evident from the fact that from January 1, 2023 till the 4th Test against Australia in Melbourne, his average fell down to 30.63, tallying 1164, including four tons in 22 matches. From January 1, 2024 till the 4th Test, his average fell down to 24.76 in 14 matches.

Had India been playing a Test series immediately after the Tour of Australia, there would still be a chance for the BCCI selectors to lend Rohit a final opportunity. But by the time India next plays Test, Rohit would be past 38.

The 5th India-Australia Test is the last match for the team in the longest format in another five months. The earliest India may again play Test is on June 11 - the World Test Championship final - for which the team still has an outside chance. Leading 2-1, a win for Australia will seal their place in the final at the Lord's against South Africa. India, on other hand, not only require a win in Sydney but also need Sri Lanka to not lose any of their two Tests at home against Pat Cummins' men.

If India fail to qualify for the WTC final, then the next assignment in the longest format for the team would be the five-Test Tour of England starting on June 20.

With form and time both running out, Rohit's journey in whites may have faded to its end too.