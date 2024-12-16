"Edged, caught behind the stumps, and gone", there was no change in Virat Kohli's fortunes as the India batter was dismissed for a single-digit score yet again on the tour of Australia on Monday. Kohli, who hasn't had many fruitful outings in Australia, barring a second-innings ton in Perth, was dismissed chasing an outside-off delivery yet again. Kohli's dismissals on Down Under on this tour have come in a similar fashion, with pacers finding the edge of his bat through 6th or 7th stump deliveries. On Day 3 in Brisbane, it was the same case.

Kohli looked to drive a widish delivery from Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood and ended up giving an easy catch into the hands of the wicket-keeper Alex Carey. He had to depart after scoring just three runs in the innings.

Fans refused to show mercy to Virat on social media, questioning why he continues to chase those outside-off deliveries time and again.

Virat Kohli wagon wheel when Pitch is not flat pic.twitter.com/fApA4Kvw4J — Abhishek (@be_mewadi) December 16, 2024

Indian Cricket fans should retire from watching Test Cricket till the time Kohli & Rohit both announce retirement. — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) December 16, 2024

Virat Kohli can never be close to Sachin pic.twitter.com/kcKUknyRFZ — Div (@div_yumm) December 16, 2024

The one sided love story of Virat Kohli that started in 2014 in England still continues in 2024.

Nothing has changed pic.twitter.com/oci5z8gdM9 — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) December 16, 2024

At the start of the innings, Australia pacer Mitchell Starc struck twice and Josh Hazlewood once to leave India reeling at 22 for three at lunch after Australia racked up 445 in their first innings.

Starc removed Yashasvi Jaiswal in the second ball of the India innings and then dismissed Shubman Gill before Hazlewood accounted for the wicket of Virat Kohli as the visitors stared down the barrel of another poor outing with the bat after their failures in Adelaide.

Jaiswal was out caught by Mitchell Marsh at short midwicket while he tried to clip a Starc half-volley off his pads.

Gill was sent back when Marsh pulled off a brilliant catch in the slip cordon off the bowling of Starc after the India number three played away from the body.

Kohli was dismissed in what has now become a familiar scene as he once again chased a length delivery outside off before nicking it to Alex Carey.

