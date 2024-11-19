Australia may be preparing a green pitch for Team India for the first Test match at the Optus Stadium in Perth. As per a report, the Optus outfield and pitch could be seen to still be quite green, which would aid fast bowlers. As such, Australia's famed pace bowling trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and captain Pat Cummins could be a big threat for India in the first Test. The pitch conditions would also suggest that India may head into the match with one spinner.

As per a report by RevSportz, the Optus pitch for the first Test was still quite green and had been heavily watered as well.

The conditions, which would aid fast bowling, will then likely back up reports suggesting that India are set to hand debuts to pace-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy and fast bowler Harshit Rana.

Lots of grass & Lots of water @RevSportzGlobal

Optus first look pic.twitter.com/bAZK29fYBH — Rohit Juglan (@rohitjuglan) November 18, 2024

As such, one of Ravindra Jadeja or Ravichandran Ashwin may be relegated to the bench for the first Test.

The conditions favouring pace could also be a challenge for the Indian batting lineup, who will be without both skipper Rohit Sharma and first-choice No. 3 batter Shubman Gill. Rohit is yet to arrive in Australia following the birth of his son, while Gill suffered a thumb fracture during practice.

In Rohit's absence, Jasprit Bumrah will lead India in the first Test. Bumrah has captained India once before - the fifth Test between India and England in Birmingham, where India lost.

While Bumrah is guaranteed to play and lead India's attack, the other two pure pace bowling spots are up for grabs. Mohammed Siraj has experience in Australia, Akash Deep has been in good form of late, Prasidh Krishna impressed for India A in Australia, while Harshit Rana has caught the attention during practice.

The first Test gets underway from Friday, November 22.