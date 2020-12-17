Rohit Sharma had a vastly different "Day One" in Australia than his India teammates and it was evident in the selfie he posted in his Instagram stories where he can be seen looking out the window while in a two-week quarantine since his arrival in the country. Rohit reportedly flew to Australia on Tuesday and he is now required to quarantine upon his arrival. Even as Rohit is quarantined, India began their Test series against Australia in Adelaide on Thursday. Rohit was on last Saturday declared clinically fit by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after he recovered from a hamstring injury he sustained during the Indian Premier League.

Rohit rehabilitated at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and did not fly to Australia with the Indian team despite being named in the Test squad.

Later, the BCCI revealed that Rohit had to attend to his ailing father and the Mumbai batsman subsequently went to the NCA for rehab and recovery.

"The NCA medical Team was satisfied with the physical fitness of Mr Sharma after assessing him on different metrics that tested his skills related to batting, fielding and running between the wickets," BCCI said in a release on Saturday, December 12.

"Mr Sharma's physical fitness has been satisfactory, however, he will be required to continue work on his endurance.

Promoted

"He has been given a detailed programme to follow for the duration of the two weeks he will be quarantined for.

"He will be reassessed by the Team India medical team post his quarantine to establish his fitness status and a call on his participation in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be taken accordingly," the release read.