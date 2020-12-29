India's Ravichandran Ashwin on Tuesday became the bowler to dismiss the most left-handers in Test cricket when he bowled Josh Hazlewood in Australia's second innings in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Ashwin has now dismissed 192 left-handers, one more than the previous best of 191 of Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan. Ashwin has 375 Test wickets to his credit at an average of 25.22 from 73 Tests. He picked up two wickets in Australia's second innings and three in the first in the ongoing Melbourne Test.

Other bowlers in the list of most dismissals of left-handed batsmen are James Anderson (186), Glenn McGrath (172), Shane Warne (172) and Anil Kumble (167).

Ashwin is the third-highest wicket-taker for India among spinners in Tests, and he is behind Harbhajan Singh (417) and Anil Kumble (619).

Among all Indian bowlers, Ashwin is placed fourth after Kumble, Kapil Dev (434) and Harbhajan.

The 34-year-old made his international debut in a One-day International against Sri Lanka in 2010 and got his Test debut in 2011 against the West Indies.

Ashwin has picked 254 Test wickets at home at 22.80 from 43 Tests and 121 wickets away from home at 30.30 from 30 Tests.

India are aiming to level the Border-Gavaskar series 2020-21 in Melbourne after they lost the first Test in Adelaide by eight wickets.

In the Adelaide day-night Test, India were restricted to 36 for 9 - their lowest-ever Test score - after having led Australia in the first innings.

The other two Tests of the four-match series are scheduled to be played in Sydney and Brisbane.