IND vs AUS, 2nd Test Live Score: Cameron Green, Pat Cummins Stand Firm As India Eye Breakthrough
India vs Australia Test Live Cricket Score: The visitors will be aiming to seal victory on Day 4 of the ongoing second Test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Australia have put in a cautious start to Day 4 against India, in the ongoing second Test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The hosts finished the third day of the Boxing Day Test at 133 for six, leading India by just two runs. India are without their senior fast-bowler Umesh Yadav, who hobbled out of the park with a calf injury. According to media reports, Umesh is out of the ongoing Test match and is doubtful for the next match, starting to begin from January 7. On Day 3, Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors. He returned with figures of two for 25. Australia's make-shift opener Matthew Wade top-scored for the hosts with a gutsy knock of 40. (LIVE SCORECARD)
2nd Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2020/21, Dec 26, 2020
2nd Test, Day 4 Live Updates Between Australia (AUS) vs India (IND), Straight From Melbourne Cricket Ground
- 05:30 (IST)Two runsAshwin sends a floated delivery. Cummins gets a big thick outside edge, wide of slip. He and Green take a risky second run, with Cummins diving to the crease.
- 05:25 (IST)One runSiraj sends his delivery a little wider. Cummins drives it into the gap between cover and mid-off for a single. Bumrah stops the ball with his foot.
- 05:22 (IST)One runAshwin gets a good turn in his delivery, and it bounces rather sharply. Cummins gets a thick inside edge, and there is no leg gully available. One run.
- 05:18 (IST)One runBumrah sends a straighter delivery, in off the pitch. Green sneaks it down to fine leg for a single.
- 05:09 (IST)No runAshwin sends a full delivery, and its flat on off stump with a little bit of turn. Green defends it with ease.
- 05:06 (IST)One runBumrah bowls off a length, with a little but of inward movement. Green inside edges it towards square leg. One run.Australia lead by 5 runs. The hosts are 136 for six after 67 overs.
- 05:03 (IST)Two runsBumrah sends a good delivery. Green punches it towards the off side for a quick single, and then another due to an overthrow at the bowler's end. Misfielding by Ashwin.
- 04:52 (IST)UPDATE: Umesh Yadav's injury situation?Pacer Umesh Yadav limped off during Day 3 at the MCG. He is unlikely to feature anymore in the second Test match, and is also doubtful for the third Test of the four-match series. According to reports, he has suffered a calf muscle injury.
- 04:47 (IST)Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah on fire!Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah were on fire for India's bowling department on Day 3. Bumrah registered the crucial wicket of Steve Smith, who could only muster eight runs from 30 balls. Meanwhile, Jadeja dismissed Matthew Wade (40) and Tim Paine (1).
- 04:41 (IST)Good morning everyone!Good morning and welcome everyone to our live coverage of Day 4 of the ongoing second Test match between Australia vs India. India wrapped up Day 3 on a dominating note and have put themselves in sight of victory with the hosts finishing with a score of 133 for six after 66 overs at stumps. The Aussies have a slender lead of two runs but only have four wickets left at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Can India seal the victory today and level the four-match series?