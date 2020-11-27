With India facing Australia in the first ODI of their cricket tour, Virat Kohli and his side will be eyeing to start the proceedings on a winning note. The match takes place at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday, November 27. Having already undergone similar COVID-19 norms during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in United Arab Emirates (UAE), the restrictions, repeated tests and quarantines has already added a new dimension to the competition. The Indian cricket team were last supposed to play South Africa in a three-match ODI series at home in March. The first match was abandoned and then the entire series was called off due to coronavirus. Meanwhile, the hosts recently faced England in a T20I and ODI series in September. A big omission in the visiting roster will be Rohit Sharma, who is missing due to fitness issues (although the opener featured in the IPL final for Mumbai Indians). The ODI series, which begin on Friday, will be followed by three T20Is and a four-match Test series. (LIVE SCORECARD)

1st ODI Live Between India (IND) vs Australia (AUS), Straight From Sydney