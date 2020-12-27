After bowlers' superb performance, the Indian team led by Ajinkya Rahane finished Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test in the driver's seat. Indian bowling led by Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin shared seven wickets among them as Australia were bowled out for 195 in the first innings. While Bumrah was the most successful bowler for the visitors with four wickets, Ashwin wasn't too behind either as he returned with three wickets, while debutant Mohammed Siraj accounted for two wickets at the MCG. In reply, Australia struck early and Mitchell Starc trapped opener Mayank Agarwal leg before in the first over with a brilliant in-swinging delivery. However, after that young Shubman Gill (28 not out) combined with ever-reliable Cheteshwar Pujara (seven not out) to help India reach 36/1 at stumps, trailing Australia by 159 runs. (LIVE SCORECARD)

