IND vs AUS, 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Centurion Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja Look To Extend India's Lead
India will look to extend their 82-run lead over Australia on Day 3 of the second Test in Melbourne, with Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja both going strong for the visitors. After bundling Australia out for 195, India showed discipline with the bat to take their score to 277/5 at the end of Day 2. While debutant Shubman Gill scored an impressive 45, before stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane anchored India's batting. Rahane scored his 12th Test century, finishing the day unbeaten on 104. He was given strong support by all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who stayed 40 not-out at Stumps on Day 2. Rahane and Jadeja have put on a 104-run partnership, that frustrated the Australian bowlers. Pat Cummins was Australia's best bowler on Day 2, picking up the key wickets of Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara. (LIVE SCORECARD)
2nd Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2020/21, Dec 26, 2020
2nd Test, Day 3 Live Updates Between Australia (AUS) vs India (IND), Straight From Melbourne Cricket Ground
- 04:51 (IST)Day 2: REPORTIn Day 2, Ajinkya Rahane slammed an unbeaten knock of 104 runs from 200 balls, which helped to steer India to 277 for five before rain ended play 15 minutes early. Also, Ravindra Jadeja was not out at 40. The duo will be hoping to carry on from where they left on Sunday, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
- 04:48 (IST)Good morning and welcome to Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test match!Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test match between Australia and India. A gutsy Ajinkya Rahane century helped India register a lead of 82 runs. The visitors finished with a score of 277 for five after 91.3 overs at stumps on Day 2. India will be hoping to carry on with their momentum and not repeat an abysmal shocking collapse of the first Test match! Stand-in captain Rahane will be aiming to help his side level the series! Can the visitors put in a top display today? Or will Australia bounce back and not repeat their fielding mistakes from yesterday?