India will look to extend their 82-run lead over Australia on Day 3 of the second Test in Melbourne, with Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja both going strong for the visitors. After bundling Australia out for 195, India showed discipline with the bat to take their score to 277/5 at the end of Day 2. While debutant Shubman Gill scored an impressive 45, before stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane anchored India's batting. Rahane scored his 12th Test century, finishing the day unbeaten on 104. He was given strong support by all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who stayed 40 not-out at Stumps on Day 2. Rahane and Jadeja have put on a 104-run partnership, that frustrated the Australian bowlers. Pat Cummins was Australia's best bowler on Day 2, picking up the key wickets of Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara. (LIVE SCORECARD)

2nd Test, Day 3 Live Updates Between Australia (AUS) vs India (IND), Straight From Melbourne Cricket Ground