Rishabh Pant smashed Australia A bowlers to all parts of the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground during Day two of the three-day pink-ball practice game on Saturday to reach a quick-fire century. Pant, batting on 81, smashed 22 runs off the final over of the day bowled by Jack Wildermuth to reach the three-figure park. He got hit on his stomach on the first ball of the 90th over, but them smashed four boundaries and a six off the remaining balls to reach his seventh first-class century off just 73 deliveries. The wicketkeeper-batsman hit nine boundaries and six maximums during his unbeaten stay in the middle. Cricket Australia took to Twitter to term Pant's knock as "unbelievable". "UNBELIEVABLE! Pant hits 22 runs off the final over to bring up his 100! #AUSAvIND," the tweet read.

He remained not out on 103 as India finished the day at 386/4, leading Australia A by 472 runs.

India started day two of the practice game with a lead of 86 runs. Prithvi Shaw failed with the bat and was sent back in the second over by Mark Steketee.

Except Shaw, every other Indian batsmen found their groove at the SCG ahead of the four-match Test series, starting December 7 in Adelaide.

Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal then added 104 runs for the second wicket. Both batsman scored half-centuries. Agarwal made 61 while Gill scored 65 runs.

India's stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane got a start but failed to convert it into a big one as he edged one straight to Alex Carey behind the stumps off Steketee.

Hanuma Vihari kept going from one end and scored an unbeaten century. The middle-order batter smashed 13 boundaries en route to his hundred.

For Australia A, apart from Steketee, Mitchell Swepson and Jack Wildermuth also picked up one wicket apiece.