Former India batting great Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to react to the alleged incidents of racism by some spectators against Indian players in the ongoing third Test between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were subjected to racial abuse on Saturday and Team India lodged an official complaint regarding the matter. Tendulkar highlighted the fact that cricket never discriminates. "SPORT is meant to UNITE us, not DIVIDE us. Cricket never discriminates. The bat & ball recognizes talent of the person holding them - not race, colour, religion or nationality. Those who don't understand this have NO PLACE in a sporting arena. @ICC @BCCI @CricketAus #racism," Tendulkar tweeted.

On Sunday, security officials ejected a group of six spectators from the Sydney Cricket Ground after India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj complained of abuse.

The play was stopped for a few minutes as Siraj informed about the racial abuse to the on-field umpires.

The incident took place in the 86th over of Australia's second innings.

The hosts declared their second innings at 312 for six, setting India a mammoth target of 407 runs for the win.

Rohit Sharma scored a fine half-century before playing a pull shot off Pat Cummins straight into the hands of Mitchell Starc at fine leg.

India were 98 for two at Stumps on Day 4. The visitors need 309 runs for the win with eight wickets in hand on the final day.