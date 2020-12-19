India registered their lowest-ever total in Test cricket as they lost the series opener by eight wickets in Adelaide on Saturday. The visitors started the day with a lead of 62 runs but a dramatic batting collapse saw them finish their innings for 36 for nine, with Mohammed Shami retired-hurt after copping a blow on his arm off Pat Cummins. Australia chased down the 90-run target without breaking any sweat as Joe Burns scored an unbeaten half-century, hitting a six to finish the game. After the loss, fans took to Twitter to criticise India's head coach Ravi Shastri for the loss.

"#RaviShastri he is one of the worst coach of Indian cricket team after the great Greg Chappell in 2007 world cup shame to remove @anilkumble1074 as india coach he is @imVkohli fav man that's why he is continuing after the defeat of world cup 19 bring a good coach @BCCI," a fan said.

"Sack #RaviShastri @BCCI India needs a coach like Justin langer or Dravid .....@SGanguly99 dada please take care of Indian cricket," another one joined in.

"#RaviShastri go back to commentary box , that is more suitable for you ! Bring #RahulDravid as head coach," a user tweeted.

Many fans also used hilarious memes to express their views on India's batting debacle.

On Saturday, Josh Hazlewood and Cummins caused trouble for the visitors in Adelaide as Australia restricted India to 36 for nine, their lowest ever total in Test cricket.

Matthew Wade and Burns put on a 70-run partnership for the opening wicket to secure a big win for the hosts.