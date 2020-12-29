Indian cricket board head Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday heaped praise on the team for their series-levelling win against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane led from the front as India beat Australia in the second Test of the four-match series to cancel out Australia's win at the Adelaide Oval. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President took to Twitter to congratulate the team for their performance in Melbourne. Ganguly also highlighted India's other star performers in the match - Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

"A special win at MCG ..india loves playing here ..well done Ajinkya rahane @ajinkyarahane88 ..good people finish first too.. congratulations to all.. @imjadeja @ashwinravi99. best of luck for the next 2 games," he tweeted.

A special win at MCG ..india loves playing here ..well done Ajinkya rahane @ajinkyarahane88 ..good people finish first too.. congratulations to all..@imjadeja @ashwinravi99 .best of luck for the next 2 games @bcci — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) December 29, 2020

India beat Australia by eight wickets in Melbourne earlier on Tuesday to level the series at 1-1. Ajinkya Rahane's 12th Test century paved the way for India's fantastic comeback win in the Boxing Day Test, after they collapsed to their lowest ever Test score in the Adelaide match.

After Australia won the toss and chose to bat, stellar performances from Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin saw the hosts crumble for 195.

Rahane's valiant 112, with support from Ravindra Jadeja - who scored a fighting 57 - and Test debutant Shubman Gill - who scored a quick 45 in the first innings - helped India score 326.

India lost Umesh Yadav to injury in the second innings, but managed to bowl Australia out for 200, leaving them 70 to chase.

Promoted

Shubman Gill scored an unbeaten 35 off 36 deliveries as India chased down the total with eight wickets to spare.

The two teams will next face off in the third Test beginning on January 7 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.