 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Says Sydney Win Will Be A Great Achievement But Not Chasing History

Updated: 02 January 2019 15:05 IST

Virat Kohli is on the threshold of becoming the first Indian captain to win a Test series in Australia.

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Says Sydney Win Will Be A Great Achievement But Not Chasing History
Virat Kohli's Team India are the top-ranked Test side in the world. © Twitter BCCI

Virat Kohli's Team India is one win away from claiming its first Test series ever in Australia. However, the Indian captain insisted that his team will not be thinking about re-writing history when they take on Australia in the fourth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), starting Thursday. The 30-year-old added that winning a maiden Test series in Australia at the SCG would "definitely be big" because that's where the transition started for the team under his captaincy. "It will be a big series win if it happens because this is the place where we started our transition - this venue," Kohli said at the pre-match press conference in Sydney ahead of the final Test.

It was at the SCG three years ago, in 2015, that Kohli took over the reins of the team full time after MS Dhoni announced his shock retirement from Test cricket.

"When MS gave up captaincy, we had a totally young side starting with (the team at) No.6 or 7 in the world. And (now) we come back here as the No.1 side in the world. We want to be able to take that legacy forward and play the kind of cricket we have played in this series, which has been exciting for people to watch as well as for both teams competing," Kohli added.

After three years of determination and hard work, India are the top-ranked side in the world and on the cusp of winning their first Test series on Australian soil.

The visitors are leading the four-match series 2-1 after winning in Adelaide and Melbourne and another win in Sydney, or even a draw, will help them achieve what no other Indian team has done.

Yet, it isn't about chasing history, Kohli insisted.

"If you ask me very honestly, no," he said when asked if the possibility of being the first to win a Test series in Australia is playing on the team's mind.

"The reason why we want to win this Test is because we understand as cricketers how difficult it is to come here and play. It's not only the team you're playing against, it's the whole nation - they get behind their team so well.

"And when you walk in to bat you feel like 40,000 people want your wicket and not just the 11 guys on the field. So to take that challenge on, we want to win here. It's got nothing to do with proving we have done something which hasn't been done in the past. The motivation has never been to change history."

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Virat Kohli Australia vs India 2018/19 Cricket Australia vs India, 4th Test
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India are on the cusp of winning their 1st Test series in Australia
  • MS Dhoni announced his shock retirement from Test cricket in 2015
  • India are leading the four-match Test series 2-1
Related Articles
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Says Suffering From Back
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Says Suffering From Back 'Niggles' Since 2011, Plays Down Injury Fears
Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo, Chris Gayle And More: Here
Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo, Chris Gayle And More: Here's How Sports Stars Welcomed 2019
Virat Kohli Sends "Happy New Year" Wishes All The Way From Australia
Virat Kohli Sends "Happy New Year" Wishes All The Way From Australia
Virat Kohli Named Skipper Of Cricket Australia
Virat Kohli Named Skipper Of Cricket Australia's ODI Team Of The Year
Virat Kohli, Indian Test Team Maintain Top Spots In ICC Rankings
Virat Kohli, Indian Test Team Maintain Top Spots In ICC Rankings
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 EnglandEngland 108
3 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 31 December 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.