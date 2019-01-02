 
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Says Suffering From Back 'Niggles' Since 2011, Plays Down Injury Fears

Updated: 02 January 2019 09:46 IST

Virat Kohli appeared to be in pain just before he was out for 82 in the first innings at the MCG.

Virat Kohli received treatment from the physio on day two of the Melbourne Test last week. © AFP

Team India skipper Virat Kohli played down fears that recurring back spasms could hinder his record-breaking career, insisting all players get "niggles" and they were "nothing new". Kohli received treatment from the physio on day two of the Melbourne Test against Australia last week, appearing to be in pain just before he was out for 82 in the first innings. He has a recent history of back problems and was forced off the field during the second Test in England earlier this year.

But the 30-year-old, widely considered the best batsmen across all three formats of the game and crucial to India's success, said it wasn't a major concern.

"I've had this issue since 2011, it's nothing new," he said in Sydney ahead of the fourth and final Test against Australia.

"I've been able to manage it because of the physical effort I've put in over the past few years. And when you have a back that has these issues you can only maintain it that way."

The passionate Kohli, who admits he is obsessed with winning cricket matches, added that he was "not too bothered" about the issue.

"If the workload gets high it can get into a spasm, I mean you don't necessarily get serious issues, you get fine in two or three days," he said.

"I'm not too concerned with it, you just have to manage it physically and stay ahead of the injury and I have been able to do it for now.

"I'm sure I'll find other ways and more options to keep countering that.

"I mean, it's impossible to keep going without niggles and I think it's fine to have a few niggles here and there. You just need to be able to manage it."

The prolific Kohli has been at the forefront of Indian cricket for a decade, playing 76 Test and more than 200 one-day internationals. 

(With AFP Inputs)

