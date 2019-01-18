Virat Kohli is widely hailed as the best batsman in the world across formats but he is often slammed for being too animated on the field. India head coach Ravi Shastri however said that Kohli, contrary to his "in your face" attitude is the "most pleasant person" off the field. Shastri added that Virat Kohli might be too passionate while playing but he is a "perfect gentleman" in his personal life. "When I told the Aussie media he is the perfect gentleman, they were shocked. On the field is one thing, but come off the field and meet him, he is one of the most pleasant and normal blokes you could ever meet," Shastri was quoted as saying by icc-cricket.com .

"He is very caring with his team-mates and just a fantastic role model. I am lucky to be part of the dressing room and to see the greatest player in the world," Shastri added.

Kohli and Shastri share a great rapport and have been able to deliver excellent results together. Under Shastri's mentorship, Kohli became the first Indian captain in 71 years to win a Test series on Australian soil.

Shastri even rated the 2-1 Test series win in Australia higher than India's maiden World Cup win in 1983.

Talking about the 2019 World Cup, which is around the corner now, Shastri said there was no one team that could be classified as favourites.

"There will be three or four teams that can do it and it is how you start," he said. "If we gain momentum early, then India are very dangerous because we have got a lot of crowd support and things backing us."

"The hosts England though have every chance to lift their first World Cup this year, Shastri said, and added that the current side was "the best England team I've seen".