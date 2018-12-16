 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Hits 25th Test Century, Fifth Of The Year, Sixth In Australia

Updated: 16 December 2018 09:39 IST

Virat Kohli also equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record of most Test centuries by an Indian Down Under.

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Hits 25th Test Century, Fifth Of The Year, Sixth In Australia
Virat Kohli reached his 25th Test hundred in 214 deliveries. © AFP

Virat Kohli braved all odds to score a brilliant century on day three of the second Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday. The Indian skipper brought up his 25th Test century in 214 balls, his seventh against Australia and sixth Down Under. Only Australian legend Don Bradman (68) had taken fewer innings to score 25 Test hundreds. Kohli led India's fightback from 8/2 to 172/2 with a dogged 82 off 181 balls at stumps on day two. The world's top-ranked Test batsman needed just 18 runs to score his fifth Test ton of the year and he took five overs to reach the three-figure mark on day three.

In the process, the 30-year-old also equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record of most Test centuries by an Indian in Australia. 

This is his 63rd international ton overall and his maiden century in Perth. He last scored a Test ton against the Windies in Rajkot in October. 

During the first Test at Adelaide Oval, Kohli became the fastest Indian to score 1000 Test runs for India in Australia. 

Kohli joined Sachin Tendulkar (1809), VVS Laxman (1236) and Rahul Dravid (1143) on the elite list.

Interestingly, Kohli is the fastest Indian to score 1,000 Test runs on Australian soil in just 18 innings. Overall, among visitors, only four Englishmen have done it quicker than Kohli in Australia.

Kohli also became the only Indian skipper to score 2000 Test runs in away matches. He is also the first Indian captain to score 2000 Test runs both in India and overseas.

Kohli is the world's top-ranked batsman in both Tests and one-day internationals (ODIs), with over 1,000 runs in both formats in the calendar year.

He was the top-scorer in South Africa with a hundred and a half century in a 2-1 Test series defeat, while in England, he fared even better. Kohli scored two centuries and three fifties but still the tourists were beaten 4-1 in the five-match Test series.

India lead the four-match series against Australia 1-0 and the visitors are yet to win a Test series Down Under in 11 attempts since 1947.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Virat Kohli Australia vs India 2018/19 Cricket Australia vs India, 2nd Test
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Kohli looked comfortable from the moment he strode to the crease
  • Kohli became the fastest Indian to score 1000 Test runs in Australia
  • Kohli is the world's top-ranked batsman in both Tests and ODIs
Related Articles
India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: India 252/7 At Lunch, Trail Australia By 74 Runs
India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: India 252/7 At Lunch, Trail Australia By 74 Runs
"Unbelievable": Former Australia Captain Lauds Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane Following Day 2 Heroics
"Unbelievable": Former Australia Captain Lauds Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane Following Day 2 Heroics
2nd Test: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane Lead India
2nd Test: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane Lead India's Charge vs Australia On Day 2
"Our Only Plan Was To Be Disciplined": Hanuma Vihari Explains India
"Our Only Plan Was To Be Disciplined": Hanuma Vihari Explains India's Strategy On Day 1
2nd Test Day 1: Bowlers Help India Bounce Back But Australia Still On Top
2nd Test Day 1: Bowlers Help India Bounce Back But Australia Still On Top
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 EnglandEngland 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 11 December 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.