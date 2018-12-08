 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Breaks Into An Impromptu Dance In Soggy Adelaide - Watch
Read In

Updated: 08 December 2018 09:19 IST

Virat Kohli surely knows how to keep his spirits up irrespective of the situation.

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Breaks Into An Impromptu Dance In Soggy Adelaide - Watch
Virat Kohli was seen breaking into an impromptu dance while fielding in the slip region. © AFP

Team India skipper Virat Kohli surely knows how to keep his spirits up irrespective of the situation. Day three of the first Test between India and Australia has been full of rain interruptions in Adelaide but Kohli makes sure that he is never out of action. During the first session of play, the 30-year-old was seen breaking into an impromptu dance while fielding in the slip region. The official Twitter account of Cricket Australia posted the video with a caption that read, "Virat's loving it... #AUSvIND".

On Saturday, Travis Head matched his highest Test score but missed out on a century as Australia moved to within 15 runs of India after the first innings.

Batting on his home ground, Head made 72 before nicking a Mohammed Shami delivery to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant after adding 11 to his overnight 61.

The play on day three began 45 minutes late in gloomy conditions, with the ground's lights on.

It only lasted 3.4 overs before the drizzle began again and the umpires called the players off after Mitchell Starc was caught behind by Pant, getting a thin edge to a Jasprit Bumrah delivery.

He added seven runs to his overnight eight.

Play resumed after an hour with Nathan Lyon accompanying Head, who looked on track to better his previous best Test score against Pakistan in October.

But he was enticed into prodding at a Shami ball and was out to deny him the chance of a maiden ton in his third Test.

Josh Hazlewood came to the crease but was gone first ball, again to the Shami-Pant combination, leaving Nathan Lyon unbeaten after a quick-fire 24, including a six.

For India, Ravichandran Ashwin finished with 3-57 and Jasprit Bumrah had 3/47.

Australia made 235, in reply to India's 250. They started the day at 191/7.

Comments
Topics : Australia Cricket Team India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Australia vs India 2018/19 Cricket Australia vs India, 1st Test
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli makes sure that he is never out of action
  • Travis Head matched his highest Test score but missed out on a century
  • The play on day three began 45 minutes late in gloomy conditions
Related Articles
Watch: Virat Kohli
Watch: Virat Kohli's Wife Anushka Sharma Spotted In Crowd During Adelaide Test
Ricky Ponting Slams Aaron Finch For Reckless Shot In First Innings
Ricky Ponting Slams Aaron Finch For Reckless Shot In First Innings
Watch: Bharat Army Catches Virat Kohli
Watch: Bharat Army Catches Virat Kohli's Attention With Novel Move
India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2: Ravichandran Ashwin Leads Indian Bowling Fightback
India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2: Ravichandran Ashwin Leads Indian Bowling Fightback
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Sets Adelaide Alight With Fiery Celebration As Ishant Sharma Dismisses Aaron Finch - Watch
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Sets Adelaide Alight With Fiery Celebration As Ishant Sharma Dismisses Aaron Finch - Watch
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 EnglandEngland 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 07 December 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.