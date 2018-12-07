 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Sets Adelaide Alight With Fiery Celebration As Ishant Sharma Dismisses Aaron Finch - Watch

Updated: 07 December 2018 08:13 IST

Aaron Finch attempted an ambitious shot early in the innings and paid a huge price for it.

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Sets Adelaide Alight With Fiery Celebration As Ishant Sharma Dismisses Aaron Finch - Watch
India skipper Virat Kohli was pumped when Ishant Sharma dismissed Aaron Finch. © Screengrab: cricket.com.au

Team India got off to a perfect start as Ishant Sharma cleaned up Aaron Finch in the first over of Australia's innings of the first Test in Adelaide on Friday. The Indian pacer's pitched up delivery saw Finch taking a stride forward to drive but completely misjudged it. The ball got an inside edge as Finch's off and leg-stumps were sent cart-wheeling. Finch attempted an ambitious shot early in the innings and paid a huge price for it. Ishant definitely loved the sight, while Finch was clearly stunned, but it was India skipper Virat Kohli who was most pumped up on the field.

Australia lost two wickets in the morning session Friday in reply to India's 250, leaving the first Test evenly poised with the experienced Usman Khawaja and Shaun Marsh at the crease.

India finished the opening day at 250/9, on the back of a battling 123 from Cheteshwar Pujara, and they failed to add to the total.

In reply, Australia were 57/2 at lunch with Khawaja not out 21 and Marsh unbeaten on one.

Usman Khawaja, returning after knee surgery, joined debutant Marcus Harris to show Finch how it should be done.

He compiled a patient 21, putting aside disrupted preparations after the shock arrest of his brother this week for allegedly framing a love-rival with a fake terror plot.

Harris, who was picked on the back of being the second highest run-scorer in Sheffield Shield this season, looked in good nick and unruffled by the occasion, hitting three fours in a solid 26.

But he was undone by a drifting ball from spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, getting an edge to Murali Vijay at silly mid-off, ending a 45-run partnership with Khawaja.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Virat Kohli Ishant Sharma Aaron Finch Australia vs India 2018/19 Cricket Australia vs India, 1st Test
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ishant definitely loved the sight, while Finch was clearly stunned
  • Ishant Sharma cleaned up Aaron Finch in the 1st over
  • India were dismissed for 250 in the first over of the morning
Related Articles
India vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Australia 57/2 At Lunch, Trail India By 193 Runs
India vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Australia 57/2 At Lunch, Trail India By 193 Runs
Openers Far More Important Than Virat Kohli Against Australia, Says Sunil Gavaskar
Openers Far More Important Than Virat Kohli Against Australia, Says Sunil Gavaskar
India vs Australia: Mitchell Starc Feels Australia Shouldn
India vs Australia: Mitchell Starc Feels Australia Shouldn't Have Let India Wriggle Out Of Hole
Ricky Ponting Hails Usman Khawaja
Ricky Ponting Hails Usman Khawaja's Diving Effort To Dismiss Virat Kohli
India vs Australia 1st Test: Cheteshwar Pujara Ton Helps India Fight Back Against Australia On Day 1
India vs Australia 1st Test: Cheteshwar Pujara Ton Helps India Fight Back Against Australia On Day 1
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 29 November 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.