India vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Australia Bowled Out For 235, India Lead By 15 Runs

A rain-hit first session on day three of the opening Test saw Australia add 44 runs to their overnight tally before being dismissed for 235 in their first innings, courtesy Indian pacers. India will now begin their second innings with a slender lead of 15 runs and will aim to consolidate their lead in an effort to put the hosts under pressure. Travis Head and Mitchell Starc started the day for Australia as erratic showers broke the momentum of the game. Head couldn't repeat his heroics from the last day as he was sent packing on 72. Shami, who was dismissed by Hazlewood during India's first innings, got his revenge by dismissing the Australian pacer on a duck. Jasprit Bumrah had set the tone for the match by dismissing Starc early. Nathan Lyon fought the lone battle for Australia as he scored a quick-fire 24 off 28 balls. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live updates between India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 3 straight from Adelaide Oval

09:17 IST: Australia have three slips, gully and a forward short leg in place.

09:16 IST: First ball -- Mitchell Starc starts with a back of a length delivery that shaped away a bit. KL Rahul carefully watches and lets it go.

09:15 IST: India's second innings begin at the Adelaide Oval. They have a 15-run lead vs Australia. KL Rahul and Murali Vijay start for India, Mitchell Starc has the new ball.

09:03 IST: Here are the updated session timings:

09:00 IST: Update: Play on day 3 will resume at 9:15 am IST after lunch. India have a 15 run lead going into their second innings.

08:54 IST: UPDATE -- It will be a delayed start to the second session, but the covers are starting to come off.

08:17 IST: The second session will begin at 8:52 IST, if the weather permits.

08:14 IST: LUNCH has been taken due to rain. The covers have come back on just as the players were returning to the field.

08:05 IST: Australia will get 18 minutes with the ball before the lunch break. India will start their second innings with a lead of 15 runs.

08:01 IST: OUT!! Shami gets two-in-two as Josh Hazlewood departs for a golden duck. Australia have been dismissed for 235 and they trail India by 15 runs.

08:00 IST: OUT!! Mohammed Shami gets the big fish, Travis Head departs for 72. Back of a length delivery from Shami shapes away a bit, and brushes Head's dangling bat as Pant completes the catch.

07:59 IST: FOUR!! Nathan Lyon is turning up the heat at the Adelaide Oval. Shami starts his over with a short delivery and Lyon pulls it handsomely for a maximum. The ball landed two rows into the stands.

07:58 IST: Australia 228/8, trail India by 22 runs.

07:57 IST: FOUR! Lyon welcomes Ashwin in the middle with a boundary. Lyon slog sweeps Ashwin and top edges the ball for a boundary. The Indian off-spinner in not impressed. Australia are inching closer to India's first innings total.

07:55 IST: Change in bowling for India. Ravichandran Ashwin is introduced in the bowling attack.

07:49 IST: Fuller from Bumrah and Lyon drives the ball straight down the ground and collects three runs. It has started drizzling and the umpires have decided to go forward with the play.

07:40 IST: India captain Virat Kohli is having a fun time out in the Adelaide Oval.

07:37 IST: Here are the updated session times:

07:33 IST: Ishant bowls fuller and wider, and Lyon carves him past point to get three runs. That was beautifully done by Lyon.

07:30 IST: Play resumes -- Australia 204/8, Head and Lyon out in the middle. We will have one hour of play before lunch is taken.

07:15 IST: UPDATE: If there is no further rain, the play will restart at 12:30 (7:30 IST) with a scheduled Lunch break at 13:30 (8:30 IST) local.

Update: If there is no further rain, play will restart at 12:30 with a scheduled Lunch break at 13:30 local #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/VF0Ov2tlXj — BCCI (@BCCI) December 8, 2018

07:00 IST: It is still raining and we are waiting for updates. Stay tuned, folks. Let's hope that the first session is not washed out.

06:35 IST: And rain stops play again.

06:33 IST: OUT!! Jasprit Bumrah gives India the breakthrough. Bumrah bowls fuller, Starc goes for the drive, edges and Pant takes a simple catch. Australia 204/8, trail India by 46 runs.

06:27 IST: 200 up for Australia, they trail India by 50 runs now. Starc and Head out in the middle.

06:24 IST: Bumrah gets close to dismiss Head. Short of a length delivery, angling back into the left-hander. Head looks to defend but gets an inside edge that squirted behind square on the on-side.

06:20 IST: Three runs off the first over. A couple of simple deliveries coupled with a cracker defined Ishant's first over of the day.

06:18 IST: It's Australia captain Tim Paine's 34th birthday.

06:17 IST: First ball -- Ishant bowls on the pads, Starc looks to flick and misses.

06:15 IST: Alright, game time! Players are walking out on the field. Australia trail India by 59 runs.

05:50 IST: Play to resume at 6:15 AM if there is no further rain.

05:33 IST: Good news coming in. Rain has stopped and we might have a start shortly.

05:30 IST: Rain delays start of play.

05:20 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of day 3 of the first Test between India and Australia.

All of Australia's top four were back in the pavilion without passing 30, with Aaron Finch (0) and Shaun Marsh (two) notable failures. It once again reinforced how much Australia are missing Steve Smith and David Warner, who remain banned over their part in the South Africa ball-tampering affair. Hazlewood finished with 3-52. Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon all took two wickets each. In reply, Australia got off to a horror start with Finch's credentials as an opener again called into question after he was spectacularly bowled without scoring on only the third ball he faced.

A lovely delivery from Ishant took out his middle and off stumps after getting an inside edge as Finch attempted a drive. Debutant Marcus Harris looked in good nick and unruffled by the occasion, hitting three fours in a solid 26. But he was undone by a drifting ball from Ashwin, getting an edge to Murali Vijay at silly mid-off and ending a 45-run partnership with a slimmed-down Usman Khawaja who was back after knee surgery. Ashwin's off-spin was causing problems and Marsh needlessly slashed at a wide delivery in the first over after lunch, dragging it onto his wicket for two. The woeful shot extended his dire recent Test form and left Australia in trouble at 59-3.

Marsh has now slumped to six consecutive single-figure scores, failing to step up in the absence of Smith and Warner. Khawaja, whose Test preparations were disrupted after the shock arrest of his brother this week for allegedly framing a love-rival with a fake terror plot, was Ashwin's next victim. Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant took an excellent catch after a turning ball flicked off Khawaja's glove. He was out for 28 on a review decision.