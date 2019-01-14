"He's Unbreakable": Virat Kohli Compares Cheteshwar Pujara With 'Game Of Thrones' Character

Virat Kohli didn't shy away from heaping praise on India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara following their first-ever Test series win in Australia that concluded a successful year for the number one-ranked Test team. Man of the Series, Cheteshwar Pujara accumulated 521, most runs in the four-Test series, with centuries in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney as India clinched the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1. Besides praising him for his batting skills, Virat Kohli did his character assessment and compared him with a 'Game of Thrones' character to give him a nickname.

"We've named him 'White Walker' from Game of Thrones because there's only either fire or that special dagger that can kill him. I don't think bowlers or cricket balls are going to do any damage to him. At the moment, he is unbreakable so we named him White Walker," Kohli told bcci.tv in a video interview.

Kohli became the first Indian and Asian skipper to win a Test series Down Under. Having scored 282 with a hundred in Adelaide, Kohli explained how Pujara made the best of the feedback he was given by the team management to fine tune his skills.

"Pujara is one guy, who is very sure of his own ability. He never questioned any of the calls that team management took. He took it in a stride and realised himself that whatever feedback was given to him by the management, there were things that he himself wanted to work on," the Indian skipper said.

"The way he has accepted the things to come back in the England series and play like that and Australia after having an okay series last time when we came here. And to bat the way he has speaks volumes of his own conviction about his game," he added.

Calling him the "nicest guy around", Kohli said he couldn't be more happy for any other guy achieving such a huge feat.

"Such a historic Test series win and he is the Man Of The Series and deserving so. The patience and the character he has shown is something that we all can learn from. And we definitely learn from. Pujara teaches us how to be patient," Kohli added.

After winning the Test series Down Under, India are trailing Australia 0-1 in the three-match One Day International series. Australia won the first ODI by 34 runs in Sydney and will host India for the second ODI in Adelaide on Tuesday.