Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

Virat Kohli Breaks Rahul Dravid's Record That Stayed For 16 Years

Updated: 27 December 2018 15:08 IST

Virat Kohli was dismissed for 82 runs on the second day of the Melbourne Test.

Virat Kohli Breaks Rahul Dravid
Virat Kohli so far has scored 259 runs in the ongoing Test series against Australia. © Twitter

Virat Kohli missed out on a Test century on Day 2 of the third Test in Melbourne after he was dismissed on 82 by Mitchell Starc. But the fiery knock from the Indian skipper was enough to break a 16-year-old record held by legendary batsman Rahul Dravid. On Wednesday, Virat Kohli surpassed Rahul Dravid to become the highest Indian run-getter in overseas Tests in a calendar. Virat Kohli surpassed Dravid's 1 137 – scored in 2002 – on the second day of the Melbourne Test as India scored a formidable 443 for 7 declared.

Mohinder Amarnath, who scored 1,065 runs in 1983 and Sunil Gavaskar's 918 runs in 1971 are the other two top scorers apart from Kohli and Dravid.

Kohli, who already has scored a hundred in the series, has been phenomenal so far in 2018. After scoring his sixth Test century of the year during the Perth Test, Kohli is currently tied with Sachin Tendulkar in terms of most number of Test hundreds in a year.

Kohli was dismissed on 82 in the second session on Day 2 after he was caught at third man, trying to hit the bouncer from Starc for a six.

Before that, Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara strung together a crucial 170-run partnership for the third wicket to help India get into a commanding position.

Pujara scored his 17th century in Test cricket on the second day of the Boxing Day Test.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Virat Kohli Rahul Dravid Sunil Gavaskar Melbourne Cricket Ground Australia vs India 2018/19 Cricket Australia vs India, 3rd Test Cheteshwar Pujara
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli has already has scored a hundred in the ongoing Test series
  • Kohli has scored six centuries in Test cricket in 2018
  • Kohli has so far has scored 259 runs in the ongoing Test series
3rd Test, Day 2: Cheteshwar Pujara's Century Puts India On Top Against Australia
India vs Australia: Tim Paine Dares Rohit Sharma To Hit A Six, Vows To Support Mumbai Indians - Watch
India vs Australia Highlights, 3rd Test: India Lead Australia By 435 Runs At Stumps On Day 2
"Disappointing": Travis Head Regrets Tim Paine Dropping Virat Kohli On Day One
3rd Test, Day 1: Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara Make Australia Toil After Impressive Mayank Agarwal Debut
