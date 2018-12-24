 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

Virat Kohli And Team Hit The Nets In Melbourne, Fans Go Berserk
Read In

Updated: 24 December 2018 16:23 IST

The third India vs Australia Test starts in Melbourne from Boxing Day.

Virat Kohli And Team Hit The Nets In Melbourne, Fans Go Berserk
The ongoing Test series between India and Australia is currently level at 1-1. © Twitter

Virat Kohli and his team have a huge fan following around the world. Not only the Indian fans go berserk when the team is around but also the Australian fans are pretty excited to see the Indian superstars. As the Indian cricket team hits the net session in Melbourne on Monday, ahead of the third Test, a large number of fans and supporters gathered to watch the their cricketing idols. In a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), excited fans can be seen cheering Kohli and other members of the team as they reach the nets.

In the video, the members of the Indian team can be seen training hard under the supervision head coach Ravi Shastri. All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who recently joined the squad, was also seen sweating it out in the training session.

The team is facing injury concerns ahead of the third Test. Premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who was sidelined with an abdominal strain for the second Test, is still doubtful for the next Test.

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday declared all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja fit for selection, for the upcoming Test after recovering from shoulder troubles.

India and Australia are engaged in a four-match Test rubber, currently level at 1-1. India won the opening Test in Adelaide while Australia bounced back in the second Test in Perth, winning the match by a convincing 146-run margin.

The third match of the series is scheduled to commence from December 26 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Virat Kohli Hardik Pandya Ravichandran Ashwin Ravindra Jadeja Australia vs India 2018/19 Melbourne Cricket Ground Cricket Australia vs India, 3rd Test
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The ongoing Test series is currently level at 1-1
  • Bumrah, so far has been the highest wicket taker for India in the series
  • Ashwin still remains doubtful for the third Test
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Trolled For Praising Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli Trolled For Praising Anushka Sharma's Performance In Zero
Ravi Shastri Slammed On Twitter For Making Ravindra Jadeja "Injury" Claim
Ravi Shastri Slammed On Twitter For Making Ravindra Jadeja "Injury" Claim
"Something I
"Something I'm Really Relishing": Tim Paine On Heated Exchanges With Virat Kohli
Sachin Tendulkar Reacts To ICC
Sachin Tendulkar Reacts To ICC's "Average" Rating Of Perth Pitch
"Plan To Field At Slip": Aaron Finch Confident Of Playing Melbourne Test In Spite Of Finger Injury
"Plan To Field At Slip": Aaron Finch Confident Of Playing Melbourne Test In Spite Of Finger Injury
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 EnglandEngland 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 20 December 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.