Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

Sachin Tendulkar Reacts To ICC's "Average" Rating Of Perth Pitch

Updated: 23 December 2018 18:31 IST

ICC match referee Ranjan Madugalle had rated the Perth pitch as "average" on Friday.

Sachin Tendulkar Reacts To ICC
The Perth pitch received the lowest possible pass mark from the ICC. © Twitter

Sachin Tendulkar is now the latest cricketing heavyweight to react to the "average" rating given to the Optus Stadium pitch by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Former cricketers - such as Mitchell Johnson and Michael Vaughan - have already taken to Twitter to slam the rating given by match referee Ranjan Madugalle. And now Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to join the bandwagon, saying, “Pitches play a crucial role, especially in Test cricket. In order to revive Test cricket and generate excitement, we need to provide more pitches like the one at Perth, where the skills of batsmen and bowlers are truly TESTed. This pitch was by no means “Average”.

Here's what former Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson and ex-England captain Michael Vaughan had to say.

Australia defeated India in the second Test in Perth by a convincing 146-run margin to level the Test series 1-1.

The pace-friendly track in Perth was supposedly given "average" rating as the uneven bounce generated on several occasions troubled the batsmen. In the first innings, Indian captain Virat Kohli got hit on the forearm after the ball took off in surprising manner after hitting the deck. Australian opener Aaron Finch, too, was struck on the index finger off Mohammed Shami's bowling in the second innings and was then forced to retire hurt.

Match referee Ranjan Madugalle had earlier rated the Adelaide pitch as “very good”. The third match of the Test series will be played in Melbourne December 26 onwards. 

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Virat Kohli Aaron Finch Australia vs India 2018/19 Cricket Australia vs India, 2nd Test
Highlights
  • Sachin said that the pitch was by no means -Average-
  • Michael Vaughan, earlier slammed the ratings given by ICC
  • The third Test between India and Australia will commence from December 26
Tailenders Take A Lot Of Pride In Scoring Runs, Says Mitchell Starc
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli's "Selection Blunders" In Perth Baffle Sunil Gavaskar
Virat Kohli, Tim Paine Showdown About Humor And Theatrics, Feels Australian Coach
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Is "Disrespectful, Silly": Mitchell Johnson Slams India Skipper's Perth Antics
Watch: Ishant Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja Argue On The Field At Perth
