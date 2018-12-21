 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

India vs Australia: Perth Pitch Receives 'Average' Rating From ICC
Read In

Updated: 21 December 2018 18:12 IST

ICC match referee Ranjan Madugalle gave Perth pitch the lowest rating.

India vs Australia: Perth Pitch Receives
The Perth pitch received an average rating. © Twitter

The Perth pitch, where India and Australia played the second Test of the ongoing series, received an "average" rating from the International Cricket Council (ICC). According to a report by Cricket Australia, match referee Ranjan Madugalle gave the pitch at the new Optus Stadium in Perth an 'average' rating -- the lowest pass mark provided by cricket's world governing body. The ICC had introduced the pitch rating system as a disciplinary measure to improve the standard of the pitches all around the world.

The rating can vary from -- very good, good, average, below average and poor, when rating Test venues.

According to the report, the 59-year-old Madugalle was in charge of the first half of the four-Test series between Australia and India, locked at 1-1, but Andy Pycroft will be match referee at the MCG and SCG.

Hosts Australia had defeated India by 146 runs in the Perth Test to level series 1-1.

Nathan Lyon had picked eight wickets on the Perth pitch where India skipper Virat Kohli opted to play with four seamers and no specialist spinner.

Kohli later received a lot of criticism for not including a spinner with some suggesting that it was the main reason for India's loss.

Australia will host India in the Boxing Day Test starting from December 26 in Melbourne. The two sides will play the final Test in Sydney which will be followed by a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Australia vs India 2018/19 Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ranjan Madugalle gave Perth pitch the lowest rating
  • The 59-year-old Madugalle was in charge of the first half of the series
  • Hosts Australia had defeated India by 146 runs in the Perth Test
Related Articles
Need To Make Sure We Continue The Momentum, Says Travis Head
Need To Make Sure We Continue The Momentum, Says Travis Head
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli's "Stomach To Compete" Makes India Favourites In Australia: Sir Vivian Richards
IPL: "Yuvraj Singh Great Player For The Country," Sourav Ganguly Extends Wishes For The All-Rounder
IPL: "Yuvraj Singh Great Player For The Country," Sourav Ganguly Extends Wishes For The All-Rounder
Sachin Tendulkar Bats For Social Cause, Inaugurates Bone Marrow Transplant Unit In Mumbai
Sachin Tendulkar Bats For Social Cause, Inaugurates Bone Marrow Transplant Unit In Mumbai
Rohit Sharma Apologises To Wife Ritika Sajdeh For Being Away On Her Birthday
Rohit Sharma Apologises To Wife Ritika Sajdeh For Being Away On Her Birthday
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 EnglandEngland 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 20 December 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.