Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin Walk On The Streets Of Adelaide, Meet And Greet Fans. Watch

Updated: 05 December 2018 16:13 IST

Rohit Sharma may be on line for making a comeback into the Test team for the Adelaide match.

Rohit Sharma said India won't disappoint their fans in Test series Down Under. © BCCI

Rohit Sharma, who might make a comeback to the Test team after 11 months, walked around the streets of Adelaide along with spin all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin on Wednesday. India's limited-over vice-captain Rohit last played a Test match for India at Centurion in January this year. The 31-year-old batsman, who plays at the middle-order in Tests, hopes to make a comeback in the four-match Test series Down Under. Skipper Virat Kohli included Rohit in the XII for the first Test in the Adelaide on Wednesday. Ahead of a big day, Rohit decided to take a walk from the stadium to the team hotel and interacted with the fans he met in his journey.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the video of the two cricketers interacting with their fans on the streets of Adelaide.

"Rohit and Ashwin surprise fans on the streets of Adelaide. Ever wondered how you would feel if @ImRo45 or @ashwinravi99 walked up to you on the streets randomly? The duo did just that on their way back from the Adelaide Oval," the BCCI said on Twitter.

India will start the tough four-match Test series in Australia with the Adelaide Test on Thursday. They have never won a Test series in Australia before but the experts have termed them favourites to lift the Border-Gavaskar Trophy this time around.

Rohit said India will look to put the best foot forward and won't disappoint their fans.

"We've had a good practice session in the last few days, including a practice match. The guys are looking forward to this wonderful series, which will be one of the most exciting tournaments we'll be playing," Rohit said in the video.

"Australia is one of the places where we all like to come and play cricket because the fans here love the game, love the sport in general. This time around, we hope we don't disappoint our fans," he added.

Ashwin, who has played six Tests in Australia, joined in saying: "Last time I was here, we had a lovely series. We couldn't win a Test match but we were very close last time.

"Most of the players are coming here for the second of third time. We've got a reasonable chance for playing some best cricket and hopefully make the fans enjoy the cricket out here," the off-spinner with 336 Test wickets added.

When India last toured Australia for a four-Test series in 2014/15, they had to suffer a 2-0 defeat. However, a lot has changed since then. India are now on the top of the ICC Test team rankings, whereas Australia rank fifth.

Adding to that, the home team will miss their leading batsmen Steve Smith and David Warner, who are serving one-year bans for their involvement in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in March this year.

