Pat Cummins As Australian Prime Minister? Here's What He Said

Pat Cummins gathered a lot of praise from the cricket fraternity for his resilient all-round effort against India in the Melbourne Test. During Australia's second innings, the 25-year-old Cummins stood firm while wickets kept falling at the other end. He also picked up nine Indian wickets in a bid to keep Australia in the hunt for a Boxing Day Test victory. His effort went in vain as Australia lost the match by a 137-run margin. But Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had words of praise for the seamer. In a video on Cricket Australia's Twitter page, Morrison can be seen asking, "How good is Pat Cummins?"

In the same video, someone can be heard asking Cummins a rather off-beat question. "Lots of talks about you being Australia Prime Minister. Thoughts?" he asked.

In response, Cummins said the job of a Prime Minister is way more stressful than his. He also said he would not like that job.

"I don't know about that. I think his job is a lot more stressful that what I have to do. I think it's the only time of the year he gets to turn on TV and watch cricket, so I don't think, I'd like that job," Cummins was quoted as saying by Cricket Australia.

The Sydney-born Cummins has so far taken 14 wickets in the ongoing Test series against India. He has also notched up a half-century in the series.

Australia, who trail 1-2 in the series, will host India in the fourth and final Test, starting January 3 in Sydney.