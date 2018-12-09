1st Test: Nathan Lyon Explains Why Aaron Finch Didn't Opt For Review

After failing to impress in the first innings, Aaron Finch managed to score only 11 runs in the second innings on Day 4 of the Adelaide Test. Finch's dismissal has now become a major talking point in cricketing circles because the Australian opener decided not to opt for a review, even after taking a quick suggestion from his batting partner Marcus Harris. Finch was dismissed by Ravichandran Ashiwin in the 12th over of the Australian second innings. In the wake of Finch not opting to challenge the on-field umpire's decision , Nathan Lyon has attempted to clear the air by backing the batsman's idea of not opting for the DRS. Lyon said that the review might have not helped the opener.

“I don't think he was going to get away with it. I spoke to the third umpire and it was out anyway. There was inconclusive evidence to overturn the decision,” said Lyon in the post-match press conference.

Finch is playing his first Test series at home, after making his Test debut against Pakistan in Dubai in October this year.

Unfortunately, Finch had failed to impress with the bat against Pakistan, too. Further talking about his poor run of Test form, Lyon said, “Finchy's fine. It's been a great learning curve for Aaron. He'll take a lot out of this first Test match at home and be better for the run.”

Australia ended Day 4 of the Adelaide Test on 104 for four, requiring another 219 runs to win with six wickets in hand. At stumps, Shaun Marsh (31) and Travis Head (11) were at the crease, battling it out for Australia to avoid the defeat.