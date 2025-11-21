A true modern icon in pace bowling, Australia speedster Mitchell Starc wasted no time in stamping his authority on the Ashes 2025-26, striking in the very first over of the series to dismiss Zak Crawley at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The left-arm quick angled one across the England opener, who could only edge to Usman Khawaja at first slip. It was a moment that electrified the crowd and reminded everyone of Starc's uncanny ability to deliver breakthroughs before the contest had even settled. Starc went on to grab two more wickets in the first 10 overs, registering a 'unique century' that put him in the upper echelons of Ashes record books.

The left-arm pacer struck again in the 7th over of the game, removing Ben Duckett, who had put 21 runs off just 20 balls on the board. Duckett has time and again proved why he is considered one of the finest custodians of the 'Bazball' style of batting in the England team. But his aggressive strokeplay was undone by the in-form Starc.

With two wickets already in the pocket, Starc continued from one end of the pitch, this time dismissing England's modern great, Joe Root, before he even had the time to settle in the middle. Root departed for a 7-ball duck, as England completely decimated the Australian top order.

Thanks to his exemplary wicket-taking ability at the start, Starc has now taken 24 wickets in the first over of a Test innings, with 15 of those coming since 2015. In fact, Joe Root's dismissal marked a significant chapter in Starc's Ashes career.

The wicket was the 100th dismissal for Mitchell Starc in Ashes Tests, 21st bowler overall, and the first left-arm seamer to get to the milestone. What puts Starc on top of the list is his strike rate of 44.8, which is the best ever among these 21 bowlers.

Starc's early exploits added extra significance given the circumstances. With Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood unavailable for the opening Test, Starc was entrusted with leading Australia's pace attack.

Starc had voiced frustration about the Ashes opener being staged in Perth rather than the traditional Gabba, arguing that player preferences were overlooked. Yet once the ball was in his hand, he let actions speak louder than words. The Optus Stadium erupted as he delivered the perfect Ashes moment, energising teammates and fans alike. For England, it was a sobering reminder of the dangers posed by Australia's spearhead whenever the new ball is in play.