Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed on Thursday that pacer Brendan Doggett and batter Jake Weatherald will make their Test debuts against England in the Ashes opener, starting November 21 in Perth. Australia stand-in captain Steve Smith confirmed that the hosts will field multiple debutants in an Ashes Test for the first time since the 2010-11 Sydney Test. South Australia quick Doggett, 31, earns his maiden cap with Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood both injured. Meanwhile, Tasmania batter Weatherald will become Khawaja's seventh opening partner since the latter's return to the side in 2022.

Smith, who will lead the side during the match at Perth's Optus Stadium, also confirmed that Marnus Labuschagne will slot back to his tried and test No.3 slot.

"Marnus, when he's batting at his best at number three, he makes us a very good cricket side," Smith was quoted as saying during a press conference on the eve of the match.

"We couldn't really leave him out after he came back and did exactly what was told of him.

"The way he's batted in Shield and one-day cricket for Queensland in the last couple of weeks has been amazing, so when he's batting well, he's tough to leave out and hopefully he can bring that to the Test arena now.

Labuschagne gets the nod ahead of Tasmania all-rounder Beau Webster, who has impressed since making his debut against India last summer.

"For Beau, he's the one that misses out unfortunately. He came into international cricket and lit it up immediately - it's a really tough one on him."

On Cummins and Hazlewood's absence, Smith said, "Injuries happen in sport, particularly in cricket with fast bowlers, they put a lot of stress through their bodies".

"Unfortunate that those two are out. But an exciting opportunity for Scotty (Boland) and for Brendan Doggett to make his debut.

"Brendan's been on a few tours with Australia. He is very skilful. I think he's improved a hell of a lot the last few years and I'm excited to see him go about his business."

With Doggett joining Scott Boland in the attack, Australia will field a men's Test XI with two Indigenous players in it for the first time.

Australia XI for first Test: Usman Khawaja, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Brendan Doggett, Scott Boland