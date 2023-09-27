Virat Kohli is among the best batters in the world of cricket. His exceptional talent and consistent performance have earned him a huge fan following across the globe. Be it on or off the field, the fans stay acquainted with what the batting legend does. In that case, any video or picture of his to go viral in a quite common thing. Recently, a childhood pose of Kohli has gone viral after the batter recreated it for an advertisement shoot.

See the picture here:

Virat Kohli recreating his childhood pose.



Moment of the day! pic.twitter.com/bgs6xMxguP — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 25, 2023

Kohli is currently out of cricketing action as he along with some other senior players in the team was rested for the first two ODIs of the three-match series against Australia. He will be back in the team for the final game.

Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill slammed centuries to help India rout Australia by 99 runs (DLS method) in a rain-hit second ODI on Sunday to clinch the series 2-0.

Iyer (105) Gill (104) put on a dominant second-wicket stand of 200 to lay the foundations for India's 399-5 after being invited to bat in Indore.

Stand-in-skipper KL Rahul's 52 and an unbeaten 72 by T20 sensation Suryakumar Yadav contributed to the mammoth total and the bowlers then combined to hand India an unbeatable lead in the three-match series.

The matches are a tune-up for the World Cup in India starting October 5.

Regular captain Rohit Sharma will also make a return with star batter Kohli for the final ODI in Rajkot on Wednesday and the team will have to make some tough calls in picking the starting XI.

"It (selection) is the headache of the coach and Rohit...whoever gets picked has a job to do," said stand-in skipper Rahul.

"Sitting out can be hard after scoring a lot of runs but everyone has been through that."

Chasing a DLS revised target of 317 in 33 overs after rain interrupted play in the chase, Australia were bowled out for 217 in 28.2 overs.

Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets each.

(With AFP Inputs)