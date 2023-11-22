As the Indian team gears up to face Australia in the opening T20I of the five-match series, batter Rinku Singh was seen practising in nets in a gruelling training session on Wednesday. The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 finalists will face title-winners Australia in a five-match T20I series, with the first game to be held on Thursday in Visakhapatnam. Rinku, who is a part of Suryakumar Yadav-led India team, took to Instagram to share photos of his intense practice session. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player made his India debut against Ireland and hammered 75 runs at a strike rate of 208.33 in two matches. He was also a member of India's Asian Games title squad in China.

Number one-ranked T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav will lead the 'Men in Blue' during the five-match T20I series against Australia at home.

The second T20I will be played in Thiruvananthapuram on November 26 followed by the third match on November 28 in Guwahati. The fourth match will take place on December 1 in Raipur while the fifth and final match will take place on December 3 in Bengaluru.

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (Wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

