Suryakumar Yadav was at his destructive best as he slammed an unbeaten 72 off just 37 deliveries to guide India to a mammoth total against Australia in the first ODI clash on Sunday. The knock was adorned with six boundaries and six sixes as India ended their innings on 399 for the loss of 5 wickets. Suryakumar looked completely in control against the Australian bowlers and he took a special liking to his Mumbai Indians teammate Cameron Green. Green finished with figures of 2/103 in 10 overs and it included an expensive over where Suryakumar slammed 4 sixes in the first four deliveries off his bowling.

Following the explosive knock, an old video has gone viral featuring Suryakumar and Green during their Indian Premier League (IPL) days. In the video, Green can be seen playing a game and he said "If you're bad, SKY is my dad" leaving the India batter and all the other attendees in splits.

Cameron Green during the IPL:



"If you're bad, Sky is my dad". pic.twitter.com/mu2yKHUuch — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 24, 2023

Shubman Gill continued his sensational run with a fifth ODI hundred of the year while Shreyas Iyer hit a timely ton under pressure to fire India to a record 399 for five against Australia.

Gill (104 off 97 balls) and Iyer (105 off 90 balls) shared a stroke-filled 200-run stand off 164 balls after Ruturaj Gaikwad (8) missed out on a batting beauty.

Suryakumar Yadav (72 not out off 37 balls) and skipper K L Rahul (52 off 38 balls) plundered a pedestrian looking Australian attack in the death overs to provide the final flourish for India.

The last 10 overs yielded 103 runs as India racked up their highest-ever total against Australia in ODIs.

The Holkar Stadium tends to produce high-scoring games and Sunday's game proved no exception.

Gill's peerless form is an ominous reminder to rivals ahead of next month's World Cup.

It was a second consecutive ODI hundred for the 24-year-old at this venue, having hammered 112 off 78 balls against New Zealand earlier this year when India ended with a match-winning 395.

