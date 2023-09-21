Indian cricket team batter Suryakumar Yadav has been a subject of debate among both experts and fans recently due to his less than satisfactory form in ODI cricket. While the explosive batter had a good outing in T20I cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL), he has set the stage on fire in ODIs and his selection for the Cricket World Cup 2023. Ahead of the three-match ODI series against Australia, India head coach made it clear that the team management will back Suryakumar and he went on to say that the batter will be provided with opportunities to find his form back during the first two matches of the series.

"We completely back Suryakumar Yadav. We believe he will do well in ODI Cricket and turn thing around in ODIs, and will be getting opportunity in the first two ODIs against Australia," Dravid said.

Shreyas Iyer's dodgy match-fitness will be put to ultimate test while Suryakumar Yadav's desperation to alter a dismal ODI record adds a fascinating sub-text to Indian cricket team's three-game series against Australia, which also serves as final dress rehearsal before the World Cup, beginning next month.

With pillars of Indian batting – skipper Rohit Sharma and the brilliant Virat Kohli -- resting for the first two games along with lead spinner Kuldeep Yadav and premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya, it will be head coach Rahul Dravid's final chance to assess his bench strength.

The two Mumbai batters – both very different players from each other -- are fighting their own little battles to be a part of the most important tournament of their lives.

(With PTI inputs)