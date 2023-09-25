India thrashed Australia by 99 runs (DLS method) in a rain-hit ODI on Sunday to clinch the series 2-0. Shubman Gill was among the batters who shone in the game as India posted a daunting total of 399 for 5 in 50 overs at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. The right-handed batter scored 104 runs off 97 balls with the help of 6 fours and 4 sixes. Despite the century from Gill, former India Virender Sehwag was not impressed by the batter and suggested that he should have taken his innings deeper.

"He missed out last time but ensured that he got his hundred today, but I would still say that the form he is in he should have scored 160 or 180. He is now of just 25. Had he scored 200 today then he wouldn't have become tired and could have fielded as well. At 30, he would have found it difficult because he wouldn't have recovered. So it is better to score big runs now," said Sehwag on Cricbuzz.

"When you are in form and you are scoring runs, then don't throw your wicket away. When he got out, there were 18 overs still remaining. Had he played for 9-10 overs more, he could have completed his second double hundred. Rohit Sharma scored three double hundreds. He had the opportunity today. A 200 has been scored at this venue by a player named Sehwag, because it is that sort of a track," the former India opener added.

Gill and Shreyas Iyer, who scored 105 runs, put on a dominant second-wicket stand of 200 to lay the foundation for India's mammoth total after being invited to bat in Indore.

Stand-in-skipper KL Rahul's 52 and an unbeaten 72 off 37 by T20 sensation Suryakumar Yadav contributed to the India's total and the bowlers then combined to hand India an unbeatable lead in the three-match series.

Chasing a DLS revised target of 317 in 33 overs after rain interrupted play in the chase, Australia were bowled out for 217 in 28.2 overs.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked three wickets apiece.

(With AFP Inputs)