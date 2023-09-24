David Warner is well-known for his switch hits against spinners but against Ravichandran Ashwin during the second ODI between India and Australia on Sunday, he decided to start batting right-handed. He started his innings as a left-hander but during the 13th over of the Australia innings, he decided to take a right-hander's stance. He played the first delivery lightly for a single but on the next occasion, he unleased a brilliant sweep shot that raced to the fine-leg boundary. The shot and his decision to turn into a right-hander left everyone stunned and Pat Cummins was left in splits by the ongoing events.

Australia were set a revised target of 317 in 33 overs against India after rain disrupted the proceedings. Chasing India's mammoth 399, Australia were 56 for 2 when rain stopped play with David Warner (26) and Marnus Labuschagne (17) at the crease at the Holkar stadium.

As many as 11 overs were lost due to the rain interruption.

It was the second instance as rain had interrupted play during India's innings as well when the hosts were at 79 for one in 9.5 overs

Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer hit brisk centuries as India posted a mammoth 399-5.

Suryakumar Yadav smashed an unbeaten 72 off just 37 balls and captain KL Rahul chipped in with a quickfire 52 to join in the batting feast in the day-night game at Indore.

India, the number one ranked ODI team, are looking to seal the three-match series after winning the opening game in Mohali by five wickets.

The short series is serving as a tune-up for the sides before India host the marquee World Cup tournament at home next month.

(With agency inputs)