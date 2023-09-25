Suryakumar Yadav played an explosive knock that included four consecutive sixes off the bowling of Cameron Green during the second ODI clash between India and Australia on Sunday. Suryakumar looked in brilliant touch and in the 43rd over, he decided to attack his Mumbai Indians teammate's bowling. The first ball went sailing over the deep backward square leg boundary thanks to a trademark SKY shot and he followed it up with a similar attempt that sent the ball over the fine-leg boundary. Green was quick to course-correct but his outside the off stump line resulted in Suryakumar heaving the ball over deep extra cover for another six. Green looked lost and he went for a full-length delivery but the result was the same as it flew over the deep mid-wicket fielder for the fourth six of the over.

Shubman Gill showed his insatiable hunger for runs with his fifth hundred of the year while Shreyas Iyer hit a timely ton under pressure to set up a series-sealing 99-run win for India.

Gill (104 off 97 balls) and Iyer (105 off 90 balls) shared a stroke-filled 200-run stand from 164 balls before Suryakumar Yadav (72 not out off 37 balls) unleashed carnage to fire India to 399 for five, the hosts' highest total against Australia in ODIs.

Skipper K L Rahul chipped in with 52 off 38 balls.

Rain stopped play for the second time in the game when Australia were 56 for two in nine overs. With the revised target of 317 in 33 overs, they fell further behind in the game and ended with 217 all out in 28.2 overs.

David Warner (53 off 39), who batted right-handed against R Ashwin (3/41), and Sean Abbott (54 off 36), had a good hit in the middle.

The series win without their five main players in the squad was a big boost for India ahead of the World Cup at home.

The final game, in which a full-strength India squad is expected to play, will take place in Rajkot on Wednesday.

(With PTI inputs)