India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live streaming:Team India will be taking on Australia in the third ODI match on Wednesday in Rajkot. The hosts have already gained an unassailable 2-0 lead over Australia in the three-match series and will now play for a clean sweep. On Tuesday, India skipper Rohit Sharma said five players, including in-form Shubman Gill, will not be available for selection for the third ODI against Australia, as the squad has been hit by a viral sickness and some players have opted to return home.

When will the India vs Australia, 3rd ODI match be played?

The India vs Australia, 3rd ODI match will be played on Wednesday, September 27.

Where will the India vs Australia, 3rd ODI match be played?

The India vs Australia, 3rd ODI match will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

Advertisement

What time will the India vs Australia, 3rd ODI match start?

The India vs Australia, 3rd ODI match will start at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:00 PM.

Which TV channel will telecast India vs Australia, 3rd ODI match?

The India vs Australia, 3rd ODI match will be telecasted on the Sports 18 Network.

Advertisement

Where can I watch India vs Australia, 3rd ODI match for free?

The India vs Australia, 3rd ODI match will be streamed on the Jio Cinema App and Website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)