India vs Australia 2nd ODI Live streaming: Team India will take on Australia in the second ODI of the three-match series on Sunday in Indore. The hosts have already taken 1-0 lead with a brilliant five-wicket win in the first match on Friday. Shreyas Iyer will be desperate for some runs after missing out on a flat track while the skillful R Ashwin will be searching for wickets in the middle overs Rain in the city has brought the temperature down which will be welcomed by the players from either side after experiencing unusual heat and humidity in Mohali.

When will the India vs Australia, 2nd ODI match be played?

The India vs Australia, 2nd ODI match will be played on Sunday, September 24.

Where will the India vs Australia, 2nd ODI match be played?

The India vs Australia, 2nd ODI match will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

What time will the India vs Australia, 2nd ODI match start?

The India vs Australia, 2nd ODI match will start at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:00 PM.

Which TV channel will telecast India vs Australia, 1st ODI match?

The India vs Australia, 2nd ODI match will be telecasted on the Sports 18 Network.

Where can I watch India vs Australia, 2nd ODI match for free?

The India vs Australia, 2nd ODI match will be streamed on the Jio Cinema App and Website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)