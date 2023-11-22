India are all set to take on Australia in the curtain raiser of the five-match Australia tour of India 2023 T20I series on November 23. Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam will host this clash, scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST. With India naming a fairly young and inexperienced squad as compared to Australia, it can prove to be challenging for fantasy cricket players to pick the right combination of players to get maximum returns.

Talking about their recent performances in T20Is, India achieved a historic milestone by securing their first-ever gold medal in cricket at the 19th Asian Games held in September-October this year.

Meanwhile, Australia dominated South Africa in the series held in August-September 2023, clinching a 3-0 whitewash. The Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh earned the Player of the Series accolade, amassing 186 runs, which included two half-centuries.

As far as head-to-head match-ups in T20Is are concerned, India and Australia have faced off on 26 occasions. While India won 15 times, Australia emerged triumphant in 10 instances. One clash concluded with no result.

IND vs AUS fantasy XI for first T20I

Wicket-keepers: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Travis Head, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Shivam Dube

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Nathan Ellis, Ravi Bishnoi

We have opted for an 8:3 combination with the majority of the hosts' players.

Ishan Kishan will get the nod ahead of Matthew Wade. The Indian wicket-keeper has amassed 686 runs in 29 T20Is with the help of four half-centuries.

Suryakumar Yadav, Travis Head, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma will be our four batters expected to fire on all cylinders.

Travis Head is coming on the back of a stellar ODI World Cup campaign, having amassed 329 runs in six matches, including two tons and one half-centuries. His fine form and confidence will be key for the visitors.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma have gotten their T20I career off to a terrific start. While Jaiswal already has one century and half-century apiece in seven innings, Varma has registered two 50+ scores in 10 matches.

Moreover, Both youngsters enjoyed a fine run of form in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali 2023 tournament, justifying their inclusion in the team.

Suryakumar Yadav is a no-brainer pick in T20Is. His ability to take the bowlers to cleaners has been on display on several occasions.

The two all-rounders in the team are Glenn Maxwell and Shivam Dube, known for their hard-hitting prowess. The duo can also chip in with crucial breakthroughs during the middle overs.

Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Nathan Ellis and Ravi Bishnoi will be the four bowlers on the hunt for wickets.

Singh and Krishna will lead the pace department for India, while Bishnoi will look to translate his Syed Mushtaq Ali 2023 form where he scalped 13 wickets in eight matches.

Nathan Ellis from Australia will be their frontline seamer, who has fared decently in T20Is with 18 wickets in eight matches.

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

A straightforward pick for captaincy, Suryakumar Yadav will look to unleash his range of shots in his favourite format of the game. In 53 T20Is, the 33-year-old has racked up 1,841 runs at an average of 46.02, which includes three centuries and 15 fifties.

Vice-captain: Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell is a top option for the vice-captaincy position. The right-hander has accounted for 2,159 runs and 39 wickets in an illustrious T20I career.