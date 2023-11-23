India will be up against Australia in the 1st T20I of the Australia tour of India, five-match T20I series 2023 on Thursday, November 23 at the Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST. With the upcoming series, the Indian team will commence its preparations for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, slated to be held in the USA and the West Indies next year.

Openers: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Maharashtra batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has exhibited outstanding form this year. He captained the Indian team to a gold medal finish at the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023. His exceptional performance continued in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, where the right-handed batter accumulated 244 runs in six matches, with a strike rate of 174.28.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is slated to join Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top of the Indian batting line-up. Jaiswal, too, had an impressive Asian Games 2023, notching up a century against Nepal. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, the southpaw emerged as the top run-scorer for Mumbai, amassing 242 runs in eight matches.

Advertisement

Middle-order: Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh

Tilak Varma was the leading run-scorer for Hyderabad in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, accumulating 288 runs in seven matches. He also contributed significantly to India's success in clinching the gold medal at the Hangzhou Games 2023.

Ishan Kishan was part of India's ODI World Cup campaign. The left-handed batter played two matches in the absence of regular opener Shubman Gill. Known for his dynamic and audacious batting style, Ishan Kishan is expected to be a key pillar in the Indian playing XI.

Suryakumar Yadav, leading the Indian team, enters the series following a challenging ODI World Cup. Known as Mr. 360 for his ability to execute shots across the wagon wheel, SKY amassed 106 runs in seven matches, at an average of 17.66.

Advertisement

Rinku Singh is known for his big-hitting prowess. The Uttar Pradesh batter scored 256 runs in seven matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. His capacity to launch an offensive against the opposition is expected to play a crucial role for India in the forthcoming series.

All-rounder: Washington Sundar, Axar Patel

Washington Sundar will be one of the all-rounders that will feature in India's playing XI against Australia. The right-handed batter has accumulated 107 runs in 40 T20I matches for India. Meanwhile, as a left-arm spinner, he has proven his bowling prowess by securing 31 wickets in the same number of games for the national team.

Axar Patel returns to the India squad after missing out of the ODI World Cup due to injury. The bowling all-rounder has bagged 39 wickets in 45 T20Is for India. With the bat, the left-hander has contributed 328 runs in the same number of matches.

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan

Pacer Arshdeep Singh enters the series on the back of an outstanding season, playing a pivotal role in guiding Punjab to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 title. The left-arm fast bowler showcased his skills by claiming 10 wickets in nine matches, with his standout performance being his figures of 4/23 in the final against Baroda.

Prasidh Krishna was included in the Indian ODI World Cup squad as a replacement for the injured Hardik Pandya. However, the right-arm pacer did not secure a spot in the playing XI. In his T20I career for India, Prasidh Krishna has featured in only two matches, where he managed to claim four wickets.

Pacer Avesh Khan was a part of India's gold medal-winning cricket squad at the Asian Games 2023 held earlier this year. The right-arm pacer also represented Madhya Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, securing three wickets in five matches. In his T20I career for India, Avesh Khan has accumulated 16 wickets in 16 matches.

India Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan