Sensational centuries by Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and late fireworks by Suryakumar Yadav in slog overs helped India reached 399 for 5 in 50 overs against Australia in the second ODI of three-match series in Indore on Sunday. This is India's highest total against Australia in the ODI format. The mammoth total saw Indian batters together hitting a total of 18 sixes. This eventually helped India become the first team in cricket history to cross the 3000-six mark in ODIs.

Put to bat first by Australia, India lost Ruturaj Gaikwad (8) to Josh Hazlewood after he was caught behind by Alex Carey. India was 16/1 in 3.4 overs.

Following this, opener Shubman Gill along with Shreyas Iyer started to rebuild the innings. Iyer seemed to find gaps at will and hit boundaries easily, helping India reach the 50-run mark in 7.3 overs.

Gill-Iyer brought up their 50-run stand in just 29 balls. At the end of the first powerplay, India was 80/1 in 10 overs.

India raced to 100-run mark in 12.5 overs.

Gill reached his half-century in 37 balls, with two balls and two sixes. The batting by the duo was such that they brought up their 100-run stand in just 65 balls.

Iyer reached his fifty in 41 balls, with seven fours and a six.

150-run was up for India in 19.3 overs.

There was no stopping this duo as they brought up their 150-run partnership in 107 balls and the team's 200-run mark in 28.3 overs.

Iyer reached his third ODI ton in 86 balls, with 10 fours and three sixes.

The 200-run partnership between the duo broke when Sean Abbott removed Iyer for 105 in 90 balls with 11 fours and three sixes after he was caught by Matt Short at deep midwicket. India was 216/2 in 30.5 overs.

Gill reached his sixth ODI century in 92 balls with six fours and four sixes.

Green took the wicket of Gill for 104 off 97 balls after the batter was caught behind by Alex Carey. India was 243/3 in 34.5 overs. India brought their 250-runs in 35.1 overs.

Skipper KL and Ishan Kishan motored along, taking India to the 300-run mark in 40.1 overs.

KL reached his half-century in 35 balls, with three fours and three sixes, including one that went out of the park.

Kishan was dismissed for 31 off 18 balls with two fours and two sixes by Adam Zampa, India was 302/4 in 40.2 overs.

Suryakumar came next and immediately set the stadium alight, smashing Green for four successive sixes in the 44th over.

India reached the 350-run mark in 45.3 overs.

After getting some heavy beating by Suryakumar, Green finally got some consolation in the form of KL's wicket, dismissing him for 52 off 38 balls. India was 355/5 in 46 overs.

Surya reached his second successive ODI fifty in 24 balls, with three fours and five sixes. He seemed to be cracking the ODI code with this innings, slipping into his role as a death-over accelerator effortlessly.

Suryakumar's late fireworks helped India reach 399/5 in their 50 overs, with Suryakumar (72* in 37 balls, with six fours and six sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (13* in 9 balls) unbeaten.

Green was the pick of the bowlers for Australia, taking two wickets but going for 103 runs. Hazlewood, Zampa and Abbott got one wicket each.

(With ANI Inputs)