Indian cricket team squared off against Australia in the first T20I of the five-match series on Wednesday in Visakhapatnam. Coming from the defeat in the final of the ODI World Cup 2023 against Australia, Team India is being led by Suryakumar Yadav as the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been rested. Along with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Rinku Singh, Team India has also named Washington Sundar in the squad but former opening batter Aakash Chopra has expressed some concerns regarding the fitness of the all-rounder.

Chopra stated that Sundar is very good pick for Team India as he brings good bowling and batting skills in the line-up. However, he also argued that Sundar is 'fragile' and is always at risk of picking up an injury.

"Washington Sundar, you are looking at all-rounders - left-handed batter, right-arm off-break, he bowls in the powerplay, and is an excellent utility player. He is coming after playing well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy," said Chopra on is YouTube Channel.

"However, the only problem is fitness. He comes with a 'fragile' sticker. He is so fragile that he gets injured anytime and then it becomes a problem. However, in my opinion, he adds a lot of value in T20 cricket because he can bat in different positions and bowl well," he added.

Apart from Sundar, pacer Mukesh Kumar has also been named in the team and he is determined to make the opportunity count as he looks to build on his success earned in the domestic circuit and the Indian Premier League.

"I want to regularly play for my country, that will be my first achievement. I want to continue focusing on the processes. I am seeing the results of sticking to them, so, I want to keep focusing and moving forward,” Mukesh told Jio Cinema.

"IPL produces the toughest matches. All teams are filled with international players and that too, they are amongst the best. To play on this stage is really very tough and a very good experience for me,” Mukesh said.

