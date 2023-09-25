India defeated Australia comprehensively in the second ODI encounter on Sunday to seal the three-match series but the victory was not without its challenges. Although the batting and bowling departments excelled, the fielding effort left a lot to be desired. There were a number of fielding errors and two dropped catches which left the team management disappointed. Skipper KL Rahul was asked about the chances after the match and he had a clear answer regarding the fielding effort.

"When I saw the wicket in the morning, I didn't think it would spin so much. Putting 400 on the board gives you confidence. It's not really our decision to make. Our jobs are clear. Everyone who gets picked in the XI, needs to focus on their job. Everyone has gone through this, you need to keep getting better and wait for the opportunities," Rahul said at the post-match prize distribution ceremony.

"We have dropped a few catches, but fielding under lights, it's challenging physically. The coaches are doing their best to keep the guys fit. Sometimes these errors happen. The commitment is always there, we'll learn from it, brush it off and get better in the next game. Nothing is discussed, but guys coming back will want to make it count. With the World Cup only a couple of weeks away, guys will want to get into it. They need to get used to the challenges, they will be keen to get back on to the field," he added.

Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill hit attacking centuries to help India thrash Australia by 99 runs in a rain-hit one-day international on Sunday to clinch the series 2-0.

Iyer (105) Gill (104) put on a dominant second-wicket stand of 200 to lay the foundations for India's 399-5 after being invited to bat in Indore.

Advertisement

KL Rahul's 52 and an unbeaten 72 by T20 sensation Suryakumar Yadav contributed to the mammoth total and the bowlers then combined to hand India an unbeatable lead in the three-match series.

The matches are a tune-up for the World Cup in India starting October 5.

Chasing a DLS revised target of 317 in 33 overs after rain interrupted play in the chase, Australia were bowled out for 217 in 28.2 overs.

Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets each.

Advertisement

(With AFP inputs)