Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu, Kishore Jena, Parul Chaudhary and the men's 4x400 relay team will be in action for India on Day 9 of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Current Olympic champion in men's javelin throw - Neeraj Chopra - booked his spot in the finals as well as the Paris Olympics with a throw of 88.77m. Manu and Jena also qualified for the final of the men's javelin event along with Neeraj Parul Chaudhary will take part in the women's 3000m steeplechase final with her personal best timing of 9:24.29 in the Heat 2.

The surprise performance came from the men's relay team - Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi, and Rajesh Ramesh - who became first Indian athletes ever to qualify for the event. They clocked 2 minutes and 59.05 seasons to create a new Asian record and finish behind the much-favoured USA team.

The Indian athletes in action during Day 9 of World Athletics Championships -

11.45 PM IST - Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu and Kishore Jena (Men's Javelin Throw Final)

12:35 AM IST (August 28) - Parul Chaudhary (Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final)

1:07 AM IST (August 28) - Team India - Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi, and Rajesh Ramesh (Men's 4x400 relay Final)

A look at all the events of Day 9 -

Men Marathon Final

Women High Jump Final

Men 5000 Metres Final

Men Javelin Throw Final

Women 800 Metres Final

Women 3000 Metres Steeplechase Final

Men 4x400 Metres Relay Final

Women 4x400 Metres Relay Final